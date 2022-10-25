Joan Alice Miller

Joan Alice Miller, 84, of Van Wert, passed away at 5 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on November 2, 1937, in Glens Falls, New York the daughter of Milton F. and Rosella P. (O’Sick) Kinne, who both preceded her in death. She married David Stanley Miller September 3, 1960, and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2005.

Joan was a 1959 graduate of the University of New York at Plattsburgh, New York and was a retired school teacher.

There will be no services for Mrs. Miller at this time.

