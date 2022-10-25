Leeson Ave, Anthony Wayne School discussed at meeting

Twice monthly meetings of Van Wert City Council are streamed online live at vanwert.org and may be watched on-demand afterward at the same website. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It was the shortest meeting of Van Wert City Council in 2022, with adjournment taking place after 41 minutes on Monday.

During his report to council, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming noted letters have gone out to Leeson Avenue residents about a road project that is scheduled to begin in 2024.

“To set the record straight, this is a project that is going to be a complete reconstruction of Leeson Avenue beginning at the railroad tracks and continuing west to Rose Drive,” Fleming said. “This project is new water, sewer, storm, curb, gutter, sidewalks on the south side, and a multi-use trail on the north side which will be 10 feet wide. The construction project stops at Rose but trail will continue and tie into the new trail we just finished at Smiley Park.”

Fleming said ODOT requires the city get temporary right-of-way agreements from affected residents.

“If they damage anything they’re going to pay you for it in this right-of-way process,” he said. “If a tree needs to be removed they’re going to talk to each individual homeowner, let them know what’s happening and go from there.”

He also said the city isn’t buying any property to widen the right-of-way.

“The only exception to that is on some of the radiuses at intersections where we’re required to put new ADA ramps in, there may be places where they need three or four more feet to get that in and they (ODOT) will pay you extra for that property that they’re going to require,” Fleming stated.

He added residents will be paid a minimum of $300 for the temporary right-of-way agreements.

Two Leeson Avenue residents had questions about the trail and were urged to meet with the administration to further discuss the matter.

Fleming also said the Woodland Avenue waterline project is nearly finished, with crews now pouring sidewalks and driveways and doing pavement repair.

Economic Development Committee Chairman Jeff Kallas told council members that demolition equipment at the former Van Wert Inn on N. Washington St. should be moved on-site this week, and he said the Land Bank has officially acquired the former Anthony Wayne School on N. Jefferson St.

“The Land Bank has engaged an environmental company and an updated assessment on the site began today,” Kallas said. “I know there was some concern about asbestos in that building. As with all other demolitions the Land Bank has overseen, an asbestos assessment will be done and EPA notification and abatement will be completed per Ohio EPA guidelines.”

Kallas also said the property at 610 S. Tyler St. was donated to the Land Bank and a determination will be made to see if the site can be rehabilitated. He also noted three projects are underway at Vision Park – a spec building, Custom Assembly and GLM Trucking.

Mayor Ken Markward told those in attendance that the city’s annual Trick-or-Treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. this Saturday, October 29. Children should only go to homes with a porch light on.

In legislative matters, council members approved an ordinance to pay over $425,000 for sewer work under Eggerss Stadium, with the money coming from the city’s sewer fund. Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis, who objected to the measure at the previous meeting, voted in favor of it Monday night. After the meeting, he said he changed his vote after receiving constituent input.

Council approved an ordinance allowing Fleming to enter into an agreement with ODOT for bridge inspection services, and council members agreed to begin preparing an ordinance for the city’s 2023 budget, which will be approved in December, after three readings.

A “Then and Now” ordinance was approved to pay ESO Solutions for fire and EMS google mapping services in the amount of $5,126.70.

Council also heard the first reading of an ordinance to remove the east and westbound stop signs on E. Jackson St. at N. Vine St., N. Harrison St. and N. Chestnut St., and to add stop signs in the north and southbound direction of N. Vine, N. Harrison and N. Chestnut at the intersection of those streets with E. Jackson.

Council President Jerry Mazur informed council that Council Clerk Drew Bittner has tendered his resignation, effective December 31, and the job has been posted.

Early in the meeting, Mazur read aloud council rules about discussion amongst council members and public input. He told those in attendance that the public is welcome to speak on any subject during the public comments portion of the agenda, and after administrative and council committee reports are complete, as long as the comments are relevant to the reports, which is more in line with most other governing bodies.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, November 14, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.