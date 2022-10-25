Random Thoughts: strictly playoffs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around Division IV, Region 14 and other thoughts about the football playoffs.

Region 14

Some fast facts about teams in Division IV, Region 14:

Four of the teams in the region used to be members of the former Northern Ohio League, which was believed to be the second oldest league in Ohio behind the NWOAL. It disbanded in 2017 when six of its seven members joined the Sandusky Bay Conference. Those four teams are Bellevue, Galion, Upper Sandusky and Shelby.

No. 8 seed Bellevue started the regular season 5-1, but finished 6-4. The three losses down the stretch came to teams with a combined record of 24-6.

Only one playoff team from Region 14 has a losing record, No. 16 seed Napoleon (4-6).

The Wildcats will travel to the Cleveland area to face A.P. poll champion and No. 1 seed Glenville. It’s 154 miles each way.

Another long drive in Region 14 will be No. 13 seed Bryan at No. 4 seed Elyria Catholic, a trip of 142 miles each way.

Elyria Catholic was a regional finalist in Division V last year. The Panthers lost to Ottawa-Glandorf 31-6 in the regional championship game.

As noted in the Monday Mailbag, Glenville outscored Senate League opponents 282-0.

The head coach of No. 3 seed Perkins is Jalen Santoro, who played quarterback at Bellevue and led the Redmen to the 2012 Division III state championship game. Akron St. Vincent St. Marys won the title game 42-21 and one of the stars for the Irish that day was Parris Campbell, who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts. If the Pirates defeat No. 14 seed River Valley and Van Wert defeats Wauseon, the Cougars will travel to Erie County to play Perkins next Friday night.

If it’s Van Wert at Perkins, don’t say Sandusky Perkins. They don’t like that. It’s just Perkins High School. It’s in Perkins Township.

With all due respect to all other teams, Van Wert appears to be on the tougher side of the bracket in Region 14. Wauseon won’t be a pushover, Perkins is better than most people realize and West Holmes is absolutely loaded. Then there’s St. Marys Memorial, which will likely have to beat West Holmes for any shot at a rematch with Van Wert. The other side of the bracket is tailor made for Glenville to reach the regional finals.

Other playoff facts

One school with a winning record didn’t get in the playoffs – No. 17 seed Otsego in Division V, Region 18. The Knights finished 6-4, with the four losses coming to teams with a combined record of 35-5. The six wins were over teams with a combined 13-47 record. Three of those schools were Division VI schools.

A team with one win qualified for the playoffs – Stow-Munroe Falls (1-9) in Division I, Region 1.

Five teams qualified with just two wins, including St. Henry in Division VII, Region 28.

Of the 448 teams in the playoffs, 70 have a losing record.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above information, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.