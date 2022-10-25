Spay/neuter clinic scheduled for cats

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society, in cooperation with the Van Wert County Commissioners, will offer a spay/neuter clinic for cats at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, December 1, at the Convoy Community building on Ohio 49.

Anyone interested must register on the Public Vet (formerly Neuter Scooter) website, www.pub.vet. Payment must be made on the day of the procedure. Other details about what to expect that day are available on the website.

Cost for the procedure is a flat fee of $90 per cat, although assistance is available. Vouchers worth $30 off the $90 fee are available on a first come, first serve basis. Vouchers may be picked up at the humane society on Fox Rd. (please check website www.vwchs.org for hours). The vouchers are made possible by the Van Wert County Commissioners and the humane society.

“The humane society receives phone calls weekly about spay and neuter services for their cats, so we know this is a big issue for residents, said Van Wert County Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott. “We encourage people to reserve their spot soon as they are limited, and we are unsure exactly when we will offer this service again.”

Questions can be referred to the Van Wert County Humane Society at 419.238.5088.

The Van Wert County Humane Society is a United Way agency.