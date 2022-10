Wreaths Across America…

Isaac Van Wart Chapter DAR would like to thank the Van Wert Elks Lodge for participating in the “Wreaths Across America” program by purchasing wreaths to honor veterans buried in Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. Pictured are Elks nember Mike Stanley and DAR members Mickey McConahay and Linda Schumm. Contact any DAR members for information on purchasing a wreath for your veteran before Thanksgiving. Photo submitted