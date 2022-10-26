Joe B. Quevedo
Joe B. Quevedo, 58, of Van Wert passed away at 11:55 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Rita’s Mercy Health Center in Lima.
He was born October 9, 1964 in Westminster, California.
Survivors include his mother, Lupe Escombebo, of Van Wert; three sons: Joe, Richard and Eric Quevedo; a grandson, Cooper Eric Quevedo, and his aunt and uncle, Susie and Al Perez of Van Wert.
Joe had been a landscaper for many years.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert is handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com
