National Honor Society…

Lincolnview High School held its annual National Honor Society officer installation and new member ceremony at the Marsh Foundation on Sunday, October 23. 25 new members were inducted as well as five officers, including: Emma Hatcher, president; Grace Sadowski, vice-president; Emma Klausing, secretary; Morgan Anspach, treasurer, and Cheyenne Pohlman, historian. New members include Leigha Bendele, Lillian Price, Leigha Shatzer, Luke Bollenbacher, Amy Chavez, Jenna Corzine, Jase Delgado, Cal Evans, Nick Evans, Sydney Fackler, Carter Hohman, Kaden Hohman, Jared Jessee, Saige Menke, Ava Milligan, Lillian Mount, Jade Pollock, Taylor Post, Clayton Priest, Ethan Scaggs, Derek Sellers, Tyler Spray, Addysen Stevens, Zoey Tracy, and Lehla Young. Bendele and Price are also members of National Technical Honor Society at Vantage Career Center. Photos submitted