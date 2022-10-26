Rockford truck driver injured in crash

VW independent staff

GROVER HILL — A Rockford man suffered serious burns in a two vehicle crash at Paulding County Road 72 and Ohio 637 near Grover Hill shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Thomas L. Snell was flown by Mercy Life Flight to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, after his 2013 Freightliner hauling scrap steel went off the roadway after colliding with a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Lilianna A. Egia of Defiance. Snell’s rig overturned, spilled its load of steel and caught fire.

Egia suffered minor injuries and was transported by Oakwood EMS to Defiance Regional Medical Center.

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and troopers noted both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Oakwood EMS, Grover Hill Fire Department and Rescue, ODOT, Paulding County EMA, Gideon’s Towing and Recovery and John’s Towing and Recovery.