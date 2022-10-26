Six sentencing hearings held in CPC

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A total of 11 hearings were held before Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield Tuesday and Wednesday, with six of them being sentencing hearings on various felony and misdemeanor charges.

Ernest Vasconcellos, II, 53, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive probation and 30 days in jail at a later date for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. In addition, he must perform 200 hours of community service, have no contact with the victim, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Jessica Freitag, 34, of Willshire, was sentenced on two different cases – 180 days with credit for zero days served for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony, and 180 days in jail with credit for 108 served, leaving 252 days left to serve for aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was ordered to pay costs and partial appointed counsel fees.

Benjamin Greene, 26, of Columbus was sentenced to 180 days jail for theft, a fifth degree felony, to be served concurrently with his current sentences in Greene County.

Alicia Chesbro, 31, of Van Wert, was sentenced to seven days in jail with credit for seven days already served, plus two years of community control, one year of intensive probation, 28 days of electronic house arrest and 30 days in jail at a later date for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield also ordered her to perform 100 hours of community service, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Rachel Parsons, 36, of Middle Point, was sentenced to two years of community control, one year of intensive probation, 28 days of electronic house arrest and 30 days jail at a later date for assault and aggravated trespassing, both first degree misdemeanors. In addition, he was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, must undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Brandon Davis, 34, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control and 30 days jail at a later date for violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. He is to have no contact with victim, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment and pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

In addition to those hearings, Michelle Rodriguez, 30, of Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond, pre-trial set for 8:30 a.m. November 30.

Vada Blankenship, 23, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, both fifth degree felonies. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Cainan Burnett, 24, of Van Wert, admitted violating to his bond by failing a drug screen. A new bond was set at $10,000 cash and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. November 9.

Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 52, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. November 9.

James Jewell, 40, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court. A pre-trial was set for 8:30 a.m. November 9.