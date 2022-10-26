Tracey J. Walters

Tracey J. Walters, 54, of Convoy, passed away Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at his home.

He was born on August 8, 1968, in Lima, the son of Jerry Wayne Walters of West Liberty and Bonnie Lou (Phillips) Walters, who preceded him in death.

He married Rhonda Jean Walters of Convoy June 29, 1991, and she survives.

Other family survivors include his son, Chase Walters of Convoy; two daughters, Shelby (Jeremy) Miller of Rockford and Marissa (Derek) Coil of Van Wert; two grandchildren, Jonah and Gemma Coil; one brother, Trent (Shelly) Walters of Zanesville, and one sister, Trista (Keith) Hardwick of West Liberty.

Tracey worked for BF Goodrich, Woodburn, Indiana for many years and was a 1986 graduate of Crestview High School. He loved to go fishing, hunting and spending time in the summer months at the lake. Tracey was a member of the Convoy Fox Hunters Club and also loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday, October 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 29, at the funeral home. Interment will follow services at I. O. O. F. Cemetery in Convoy.

Preferred memorials: CHP Hospice of Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.