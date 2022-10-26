Volleyball: Knights win, Lancers fall

VW independent sports

The top two seeds at the Van Wert Division IV district will meet for the district championship, after No. 2 seed Crestview defeated Miller City 26-24, 25-15, 25-19, and No. 1 seed Leipsic topped third seeded Lincolnview 14-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-22 on Tuesday.

During Crestview’s win, Adelyn Figley had 14 kills and 17 digs, while Myia Etzler had 13 kills, and Laci McCoy had 12. Cali Gregory finished with 40 assists, seven kills and an ace. Ellie Kline had 18 digs.

Against Leipsic, Makayla Blankemeyer broke the school record for most blocks in a match (13). She also had 13 kills while Carsyn Looser had 11. Grace Brickner and Allie Miller had 20 and 15 kills respectively and Breck Evans had 38 assists. Lincolnview’s season ended at 16-8.

Crestview (17-7) and Leipsic (20-4) will play for the district title and a spot in the Division IV regionals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Van Wert High School. Crestview handing the Vikings their lone NWC loss 21-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-18 on September 13.