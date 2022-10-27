Bus drivers honored…

Lincolnview Local Schools recently recognized National School Bus Safety Week and the importance of all car drivers to take the time each and every day to the follow the rules of driving and recognizing the need to slow down and stop around all school buses. The National Theme this year is “1 Bus + 1 Driver = A Big Impact on Education.” The district saluted Lincolnview bus drivers for all they do to transport students to and from school each and every day. Photo submitted