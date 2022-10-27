Carolyn Mildred Hartman

Carolyn Mildred Hartman, 78, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

She was born in Steubenville, Ohio, September 8, 1944, to Luther and Madine Smith, who both preceded her in death. Shortly after birth she was adopted by James and Nellie Mildred (Wallace) Phillips both, of whom are deceased. She married Donald Eugene Hartman on February 17, 1973, in Van Wert, and he passed away August 5, 1984.

She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Lynn and Donella Eugenia (Paul) Lindeman. She is also survived are her grandchildren, Tyson Lee, Ashley Nichole, Jamison Blair (Chelse), Alex Michael, Billy Joe Jr, Kacey Merey, Jacob Michael, and Kelsey Merey, and great-grandchildren, Noah, Gavin, Asher, Airyanna, Jovani, Kaylynn Jade, Lucas Michael, Vada, Sj, Alex Michael Jr, James Truman, Able Noel Issac, Emma Renee and Conner Allen

For those wishing to pay their respects the family will be present from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert, followed by funeral services at 4 p.m.

Preferred memorials: to her daughter, Jennifer Lynn.

Online condolences may be expressed www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@yahoo.com.