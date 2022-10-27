Pigskin Pick’Em: opening round playoffs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Another regular season is in the books and just like that, it’s playoff time around Ohio. Whether you like the 16-team per region format or not, here we are.

Yes, upsets can and will happen but I feel like those will be few and far between, at least in the opening round. However, a handful of area games have the potential to be very competitive.

Last week I managed to go 17-3, which took my overall record to 176-45, or 79.6 percent. This week, 20 playoff games are on the slate, featuring WBL, NWC, GMC and MAC teams, along with Lima Sr. and Lima Central Catholic.

Games of the Week

Division VII Region 26

Hardin-Northern (6-4) at Antwerp (10-0)

The second seeded Archers are riding high after completing the program’s first ever 10-0 season, complete with an outright GMC championship. The ride will continue with a victory over the Polar Bears.

The pick: Antwerp

Delphos Jefferson (6-4) at Ayersville (7-3)

There has to be at least one upset, right? Ayersville is the No. 7 seed while Delphos Jefferson is No. 10. The Pilots lost two of their last three games while the Wildcats have won three straight. Make no mistake, Jefferson is the underdog, but I like the underdog in this one.

The pick: Delphos Jefferson

Delphos St. John’s (4-6) at Arlington (9-1)

A stunning upset by the Blue Jays over state ranked New Bremen was a real eye opener and now, I think this game has upset written all over it. Arlington has been very good this year but Delphos St. John’s comes in MAC battle tested. Even if the Blue Jays don’t win, it should be a good game.

The pick: Delphos St. John’s

Division VI Region 26

Black River (6-4) at Columbus Grove (8-2)

If you’re a Columbus Grove fan, be thankful this game is at home. Black River High School, while very nice, is in the middle of nowhere. It’s in Ashland County, but practically right on the border of Lorain and Medina counties. Anyway, the Pirates opened the season with four straight losses and are now riding a six game winning streak. This has the potential to be a close game but I’ll go with the home team.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Division IV Region 14

Wauseon (6-4) at Van Wert (9-1)

I can’t put my finger on it but this game makes me slightly nervous. Forget about last year’s 33-point Cougar win, that doesn’t mean anything this year. Wauseon has some very nice athletes and a very good defense. I’m not going to overthink it but I really believe this really could be a somewhat close game.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

Division II Region 8

Lima Sr. at Edgewood: Edgewood

Division III Region 10

Defiance at Cloverleaf: Cloverleaf

Division III Region 12

Wilmington at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta

Celina at Bellbrook: Bellbrook

Division IV Region 14

Buckeye Valley at St. Marys Memorial: St. Marys Memorial

Division V Region 18

North Union at Coldwater: Coldwater

Tinora at Highland: Highland

Division VI Region 22

Wayne Trace at Ashland Crestview: Ashland Crestview

Division VI Region 24

Anna at Marion Local: Marion Local

Lucasville Valley at Allen East: Allen East

National Trail at Versailles: Versailles

Division VII Region 26

Tiffin Calvert at Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic

Edgerton at Gibsonburg: Gibsonburg

Division VII Region 28

Cedarville at New Bremen: New Bremen

St. Henry at Fort Loramie: Fort Loramie

Fort Recovery at Minster: Minster