Pigskin Pick’Em: opening round playoffs
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor
Another regular season is in the books and just like that, it’s playoff time around Ohio. Whether you like the 16-team per region format or not, here we are.
Yes, upsets can and will happen but I feel like those will be few and far between, at least in the opening round. However, a handful of area games have the potential to be very competitive.
Last week I managed to go 17-3, which took my overall record to 176-45, or 79.6 percent. This week, 20 playoff games are on the slate, featuring WBL, NWC, GMC and MAC teams, along with Lima Sr. and Lima Central Catholic.
Games of the Week
Division VII Region 26
Hardin-Northern (6-4) at Antwerp (10-0)
The second seeded Archers are riding high after completing the program’s first ever 10-0 season, complete with an outright GMC championship. The ride will continue with a victory over the Polar Bears.
The pick: Antwerp
Delphos Jefferson (6-4) at Ayersville (7-3)
There has to be at least one upset, right? Ayersville is the No. 7 seed while Delphos Jefferson is No. 10. The Pilots lost two of their last three games while the Wildcats have won three straight. Make no mistake, Jefferson is the underdog, but I like the underdog in this one.
The pick: Delphos Jefferson
Delphos St. John’s (4-6) at Arlington (9-1)
A stunning upset by the Blue Jays over state ranked New Bremen was a real eye opener and now, I think this game has upset written all over it. Arlington has been very good this year but Delphos St. John’s comes in MAC battle tested. Even if the Blue Jays don’t win, it should be a good game.
The pick: Delphos St. John’s
Division VI Region 26
Black River (6-4) at Columbus Grove (8-2)
If you’re a Columbus Grove fan, be thankful this game is at home. Black River High School, while very nice, is in the middle of nowhere. It’s in Ashland County, but practically right on the border of Lorain and Medina counties. Anyway, the Pirates opened the season with four straight losses and are now riding a six game winning streak. This has the potential to be a close game but I’ll go with the home team.
The pick: Columbus Grove
Division IV Region 14
Wauseon (6-4) at Van Wert (9-1)
I can’t put my finger on it but this game makes me slightly nervous. Forget about last year’s 33-point Cougar win, that doesn’t mean anything this year. Wauseon has some very nice athletes and a very good defense. I’m not going to overthink it but I really believe this really could be a somewhat close game.
The pick: Van Wert
Best of the Rest
Division II Region 8
Lima Sr. at Edgewood: Edgewood
Division III Region 10
Defiance at Cloverleaf: Cloverleaf
Division III Region 12
Wilmington at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta
Celina at Bellbrook: Bellbrook
Division IV Region 14
Buckeye Valley at St. Marys Memorial: St. Marys Memorial
Division V Region 18
North Union at Coldwater: Coldwater
Tinora at Highland: Highland
Division VI Region 22
Wayne Trace at Ashland Crestview: Ashland Crestview
Division VI Region 24
Anna at Marion Local: Marion Local
Lucasville Valley at Allen East: Allen East
National Trail at Versailles: Versailles
Division VII Region 26
Tiffin Calvert at Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic
Edgerton at Gibsonburg: Gibsonburg
Division VII Region 28
Cedarville at New Bremen: New Bremen
St. Henry at Fort Loramie: Fort Loramie
Fort Recovery at Minster: Minster
