Scholastic Bowl champs!

Lincolnview and Crestview’s Scholastic Bowl teams (above and below), along with Bluffton were crowned as tri-champs in last Friday’s NWC Tournament at OSU-Lima. There were thirty questions per the seven round event. Crestview’s Sam Boroff was named the Most Valuable Player for the team and selected as part of the NWC All-Star Team, and Lincolnview’s Clayton Priest was selected by the coaches to represent the Lancers on the All-Tournament Team. The Lincolnview JV team was declared the winner of their division. Photos submitted