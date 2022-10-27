Street paving to begin in Van Wert
VW independent staff/submitted information
The city of Van Wert’s annual street paving project will begin today with the following streets:
- South Franklin from Main to Spencer
- Frothingham from Wayne to Walnut
- Jackson from Jefferson to Fulton/Main
- Fisher from Main to Neel / Neel to Shaffer
- Park from Balyeat to Gordon
- Pratt from Balyeat to Boyd
No parking signs (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) will be placed on affected streets 24 hours prior to work starting.
The estimated time for completion is November 11, depending on the weather. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers with one lane open for emergency traffic.
POSTED: 10/27/22 at 3:44 am. FILED UNDER: News