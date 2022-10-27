Street paving to begin in Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

The city of Van Wert’s annual street paving project will begin today with the following streets:

South Franklin from Main to Spencer

Frothingham from Wayne to Walnut

Jackson from Jefferson to Fulton/Main

Fisher from Main to Neel / Neel to Shaffer

Park from Balyeat to Gordon

Pratt from Balyeat to Boyd

No parking signs (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) will be placed on affected streets 24 hours prior to work starting.

The estimated time for completion is November 11, depending on the weather. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers with one lane open for emergency traffic.