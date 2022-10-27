Truck and trick or treat opportunities

VW independent staff

Here is a list of upcoming truck or trick or treat events submitted to the VW independent.

Friday, October 28

CHP Home Care & Hospice will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5-8 p.m. Friday, October 28, at its office at 1159 Westwood Dr. The event is free and includes coffee by Convoy Road Coffee Roasters and food trucks from CJ’s Shaved Ice, Fat Kid BBQ, Pablo’s Tacos, Peachy Nutrition, and Wicked Wraps. Free candy, popcorn, and cider is also offered. There will be a trunk decorating contest, kids games, and photo opportunities. A Solo Stove Bonfire and a set of Outdoor Impressions, Polywood chairs will be raffled. Tickets for the raffle are $10 each or six for $50 with proceeds to benefit the CHP Hospice patient care fund.

The third annual Van Wert Freedom Cruise Trunk or Treat will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday October 28 along Main St. in Van Wert. Drivers will be passing out candy and there will be costume judging, hot dogs and more. Parents are asked to walk with young children and help them cross the street.

Saturday, October 29

Main Street Van Wert’s popular Trunk or Treat 2022 event will be held in the downtown area from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. A number of businesses will be passing out candy for the kids.

The city of Van Wert’s annual trick-or-treat will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 29. Children should go only to homes with a porch light on.