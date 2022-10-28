Board makes short work of meeting

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — It took just 10 minutes for the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education to move through a light agenda on Thursday.

The board heard from Lonnie Nedderman, who represents Crestview on the Vantage Career Center Board of Education, about Vantage’s results on the state’s school report card.

Board President John Auld reads aloud from the agenda. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

“Vantage earned an ‘A’ on the report card which was one of 10 career centers around Ohio to get an ‘A’ so that’s very good,” Nedderman said. “We appreciate the cooperation with the administration and teachers here at Crestview because it’s not only Vantage but it’s all the programs that feed into that.”

In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Heather Riggenbach, middle school/high school secretary, effective November 10.

Board members approved Dan Miller, seventh grade boys basketball coach; Deanna Grandstaff, middle school track coach; Luke Gerardot, eighth grade baseball coach; Steve Richardson, seventh grade baseball coach; Kole Rolsten, Kent McClure and Kyle Hammons, volunteer baseball coaches, and Kristin Latman, volunteer assistant for instrumental music.

The board gave the green light to several trips, including a high school physics trip to Wittenberg University, retroactive to October 24; a high school chemistry II trip to Indianapolis (pharmaceutical lab) December 2; a high school government trip to Columbus March 21-22, 2023; an FFA trip to Columbus (Ohio FFA Convention) May 4-5, 2023, and a band/show choir trip to Branson, Missouri March 15-18, 2023.

The board also accepted a pair of $2,000 donations from Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church for needy students at the Early Childhood Center and Crestview Elementary, and an anonymous $800 donation for an electronic football down marker. The board also accepted a $1,250 donation from the Noel E. Thatcher memorial for the Crestview athletic department.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be 6 p.m. Monday, November 28, in the multipurpose room.