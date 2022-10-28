Crestview punches ticket to regionals

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

In an all-NWC Division IV district final featuring two state ranked teams at Van Wert High School, No. 2 seed Crestview knocked off top seeded Leipsic 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23 on Thursday. It was the second time the Knights defeated the Vikings this season and the win puts Crestview in the regional semifinals on Thursday.

“What an awesome tourney atmosphere tonight,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said. “The support was great and I’m so proud of what this group achieved. We are one big family that believes in one another and support each other in the ups and downs. They were on a mission tonight and achieved another set goal.”

Crestview is bound for regionals after winning the Division IV district championship. Photo submitted

In the first set, Leipsic, ranked No. 12 in the final Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll, led 20-18, then Crestview rattled off four straight points to take a 22-20 lead. The Vikings tied it 22-22, but the Knights scored the final three points to take a 1-0 lead.

The second set was tied 19-19 before Crestview (No. 16 OHSVCA poll) scored four consecutive points for a 23-19 lead. Leipsic scored back-to-back points, but the Knights countered with a pair of points for the win. The Vikings raced out to a 16-6 lead in the third set only to see Crestview close the gap to two, 20-18 and 22-20. However, Leipsic scored the final three points.

The fourth set was a back-and-forth affair until late, when the Knights took a 24-20 lead, then held on for the two point win.

Adelyn Figley led Crestview with 16 kills and 16 digs, while Laci McCoy had 12 kills, which allowed her to reach the 1,000 kill career mark. She was also 14-of-16 from the service line with a pair of aces.

“I’m so proud of Laci for reaching a milestone of 1000 kills in her career,” Gregory said.

Cali Gregory had 33 assists, 11 kills and was 14-of-15 serving with an ace, while Ellie Kline had a team-high 20 digs. Nevaeh Ross was 24-of-25 serving with three aces.

After a 2-5 start to the season, Crestview (18-7) has won 16 of 18 and will face No. 4 Tiffin Calvert (23-2) in the regional semifinals at the Elida Fieldhouse at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.