Football Scoreboard: Week No. 1 playoffs

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of opening round playoff games involving area teams on Friday, October 28.

Division II Region 8

Edgewood 38 Lima Sr. 6

Division III Region 10

Defiance 63 Cloverleaf 28

Division III Region 12

Bellbrook 42 Celina 21

Wapakoneta 28 Wilmington 14

Division IV Region 14

St. Marys Memorial 42 Buckeye Valley 18

Van Wert 40 Wauseon 7

Division V Region 18

Coldwater 41 North Union 7

Tinora 37 Highland 7

Division VI Region 22

Ashland Crestview 38 Wayne Trace 0

Columbus Grove 42 Black River 17

Division VI Region 24

Allen East 45 Lucasville Valley 0

Marion Local 45 Anna 0

Versailles 47 National Trail 0

Division VII Region 26

Antwerp 43 Hardin-Northern 13

Delphos Jefferson 31 Ayersville 26

Delphos St. John’s 55 Arlington 24

Gibsonburg 42 Edgerton 14

Lima Cenral Catholic 41 Tiffin Calvert 14

Division VII Region 28

Fort Loramie 43 St. Henry 20

Minster 50 Fort Recovery 22

New Bremen 49 Cedarville 7