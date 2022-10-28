Football Scoreboard: Week No. 1 playoffs
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of opening round playoff games involving area teams on Friday, October 28.
Division II Region 8
Edgewood 38 Lima Sr. 6
Division III Region 10
Defiance 63 Cloverleaf 28
Division III Region 12
Bellbrook 42 Celina 21
Wapakoneta 28 Wilmington 14
Division IV Region 14
St. Marys Memorial 42 Buckeye Valley 18
Van Wert 40 Wauseon 7
Division V Region 18
Coldwater 41 North Union 7
Tinora 37 Highland 7
Division VI Region 22
Ashland Crestview 38 Wayne Trace 0
Columbus Grove 42 Black River 17
Division VI Region 24
Allen East 45 Lucasville Valley 0
Marion Local 45 Anna 0
Versailles 47 National Trail 0
Division VII Region 26
Antwerp 43 Hardin-Northern 13
Delphos Jefferson 31 Ayersville 26
Delphos St. John’s 55 Arlington 24
Gibsonburg 42 Edgerton 14
Lima Cenral Catholic 41 Tiffin Calvert 14
Division VII Region 28
Fort Loramie 43 St. Henry 20
Minster 50 Fort Recovery 22
New Bremen 49 Cedarville 7
