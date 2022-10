Hours added for early in-person voting

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Board of Elections will offer extended hours for early in-person voting the week of October 31.

Here are the hours at the board office, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert:

Monday, October 31: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 1: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 3: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, November 4: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 5: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 6: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, early in-person voting may be done from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, November 7.