Lincolnview selling boys hoops tickets

Submitted information

Reserved seat/season tickets for boys’ JV/varsity basketball games for those who had seats in 2021-22 will be sold in the Lecture Hall (first door to the left after entering main high school entrance) on the following dates:

October 31

5-6:30 p.m., reserved seat season ticket holders whose last name begins with A-K.

6:30-8 p.m., reserved seat season ticket holders whose last name begins with L-Z

November 7

5:30-7 p.m., reserved seat season ticket holders who wish to make seat changes followed by fans who wish to purchase reserved seat season tickets for the first time

All seats/tickets are $68 Please have s check made out prior to attending to help expedite processing the tickets. Make all checks payable to Lincolnview Athletic Department.

Anyone unable to purchase tickets on the assigned date and time may stop in the high school office during school hours between October 31 and November 7.

Anyone not purchasing previously held seats should contact Greg Leeth, Alison Hammons or Kay Mohr by calling 419-968-2214 or emailing gleeth@lincolnview.k12.oh.us, ahammons@lincolnview.k12.oh.us, or kmohr@lincolnview.k12.oh.us.