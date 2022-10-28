Marilyn Ann Scheidt

Marilyn Ann Scheidt, 84, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:40 a.m. Thursday,October 27, 2022, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on December 8, 1937, in Van Wert County. She was the daughter of the late Paul Rhodes and Lenore Mae (Hoverman) Rice and Brandt Rice. She married Ned Dee Scheidt April 12, 1958, and he preceded her in death on December 30, 2016.

Family survivors include her two daughters, Karen (Keith) Schmid of Ohio City and Kelly (Rod) Cooper of Middle Point; a brother, Walter W. (Cheryl) Rhodes of Huntertown, Indiana; four grandchildren, Katie (Jason) Schnipke of Cloverdale, Kylie (Shane) Mills of Ohio City, Hayley Walker of Van Wert, and Lexie Walker (Ethan Boes) of Middle Point; a step-grandson, Michael Cooper of Middle Point, and great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Schnipke, Aubree Mills, Brody Mills and a fourth expected in January.

Marilyn was a 1955 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. She was a long time member of the Ohio City United Methodist Church where she had served at church secretary and treasurer. She greatly loved and enjoyed being with all her family.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, October 31, at Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Ohio City E.M.S. or the Ohio City United Methodist Church.

