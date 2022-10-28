ODOT shares weekly construction schedule

VW independent staff

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 30 eastbound, just west of U.S. 127, over Town Creek and the railroad, will have lane restrictions for bridge approach slab replacement. The maximum clearance width is approximately 10 feet.

U.S. 30 westbound, over Dog Creek Road, approximately one mile west of the Middle Point Wetzel Road interchange, will have lane restrictions for bridge approach slab replacement.

U.S. 30 in both directions between Richey Road and U.S. 224 will have the shoulder closed for drainage work.

U.S. 33, just southeast of the village of Willshire, the shoulders remain closed as part of a project to repair a culvert.

U.S. 127, U.S. 224, and Marsh Road may have traffic impacts for finish work at the roundabout.

Grill Road/Kear Road/Bonnewitz Avenue between John Brown and Washington Street in the city of Van Wert will have traffic impacts through October for a project which includes sanitary line replacement, resurfacing, and shoulder widening. At times traffic will be limited to one-way.