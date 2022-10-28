UW wants to partner with businesses

Submitted information

It’s no secret that the United Way of Van Wert County is always looking for new and unique ways to touch the lives of everyone in Van Wert County.

In recognition of “Giving Tuesday,” the United Way of Van Wert County would like to partner with local businesses to create a special one-day, one-time day of giving fundraiser. Giving Tuesday is a global movement to inspire generosity around the world and occurs on Tuesday, November 29. All funds raised on Giving Tuesday, through jeans days, cookie sales, or raffles for example, will be added to the 2022-23 campaign to help reach the goal of $500,000. Every donation is one step closer to giving all 31 agencies the funding that is necessary for them to provide for those in need in the community, as the United Way has done for the past 100 years.

Any business interested in participating in Giving Tuesday should contact the United Way of Van Wert County at 419.238-6689 or via email at director@uwvwco.org.