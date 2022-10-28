Vietnam vets headed to Washington D.C.

VW independent staff/submitted information

Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, will fly 87 Vietnam-era veterans and their guardians from Toledo to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, November 1, the third and final Honor Flight of 2022. A total of 182 people will be on the flight.

Flag City Honor Flight serves all of northwest and west central Ohio, including Van Wert, Paulding, Allen and Mercer counties This particular flight is sponsored by Ohio Logistics, based in Findlay. It includes a pair of veterans from Delphos.

Flag City Honor Flight will take 87 Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. on November 1. Photo submitted

“We wouldn’t be making this flight if not for the generosity of our corporate sponsor Ohio Logistics,” says Flag City Honor Flight Executive Director Bob Weinberg. “We’re grateful for their commitment to honoring our Veterans and hopeful that this first corporate-sponsored all Vietnam-era flight might lead to other businesses coming forward to sponsor future all Vietnam-era flights.”

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, and Legion Riders escort veterans and guardians.

While in Washington, D.C., veterans and guardians will travel by bus to the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and Air Force Memorials and observe the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

Flag City Honor Flight is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and has organized and operated a trip each June beginning in 2011 and added a second annual trip in 2017. 2022 is the organization’s first year to offer three annual flights. Flag City Honor Flight welcomes veterans from across northwestern Ohio but will take any U.S. Veteran and coordinates with other Honor Flight hubs to provide that opportunity.

Anyone wanting to participate on a future flight, either a veteran or guardian should go to flagcityhonorflight.org and fill out an application.