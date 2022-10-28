VWCO gets grants for blighted buildings

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted have announced that 825 blighted and vacant structures in 30 counties will be demolished to clear the way for new economic development.

The demolition projects will be funded as part of the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which was developed to help local communities tear down dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses and jobs.

“There are sites all over Ohio that are perfect for redevelopment, but the cost to demolish the crumbling structures on these properties is standing in the way of new economic opportunities,” DeWine said. “By helping to clear out this blight, we’re investing in the future of our citizens and our communities.”

According to the Governor’s office, the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation has been awarded a total of $668,800, which includes an additional $188,880. Here is the list of structures to be demolished in Van Wert County:

114 E. Carmean St., Ohio City

125 E. Central Ave., Van Wert

14217 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert

202 S. Walnut St., Van Wert

309 E. Main St., Van Wert

311 E. Main St., Van Wert

499 Shaffer St., Van Wert

820 N. Washington St., Van Wert

In addition, an abandoned commercial building in downtown Delphos will be demolished. Formerly a train depot, the site most recently served as an antique mall. Once demolished, the site will be remediated, and the improved site will be utilized to increase the property marketability of the surrounding area.