Sara Rose Beech, 59, of Scott, passed away Thursday evening, October 27, 2022, at Van Wert Health.

She was born on March 3, 1963, in Athens, Tennessee, the daughter of Troy Hester Sr. and Martha Jerelene (Duckett) Daughtery, who both preceded her in death. She married Matthew Duane Beech July 4, 2006, and he survives.

Other family survivors include her children, Sharon (Jason) Trentman of Scott, Gwinsalena (Matthew) Armentrout of Waynesfield, Lisa (Brent) Niese of Van Wert and Michael Landwehr of Kings, North Carolina; 13 grandchildren, and two brothers, Chris (Amanda) Hester and Troy Hester both of Baytown, Texas.

In addition to her parents, Sara was preceded in death by a grandson, Tayden Lee Pollock; her father-in-law, Harold Duane Beech and mother-in-law, Betty Beech; one brother H.R. Hester and one sister, Sherry Adams.

Sara worked at Wee Care Day Care Center in the kitchen area and was known as Ms. Sara to many of the kids who loved her. She also served in the lobby areas of our local McDonalds. Sara loved spending time with her many grandkids and taking time to do many craft projects.

Calling hours for Sara will take place from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Preferred memorials are to the Wee Care Day Care Center or the Ronald McDonald House.