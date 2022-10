How the OHSAA football seeds fared

VW independent sports

COLUMBUS — Here’s how the seeds fared in the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs on Friday. Of note, the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds went a combined 31-25 playing on the road Friday in the opening round. Overall, the home teams (top 8 seeds) went 178-46 in the first round.

No. 1 seed: 28-0

No. 2 seed: 27-1

No. 3 seed: 27-1

No. 4 seed: 21-7

No. 5 seed: 26-2

No. 6 seed: 24-4

No. 7 seed: 13-15

No. 8 seed: 12-16

No. 9 seed: 16-12 (played at No. 8 seed)

No. 10 seed: 15-13 (played at No. 7 seed)

No. 11 seed: 4-24 (played at No. 6 seed)

No. 12 seed: 2-26 (played at No. 5 seed)

No. 13 seed: 7-21 (played at No. 4 seed)

No. 14 seed: 1-27 (played at No. 3 seed)

No. 15 seed: 1-27 (played at No. 2 seed)

No. 16 seed: 0-28 (played at No. 1 seed)