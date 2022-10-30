Regional quarterfinal pairings released

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional quarterfinal playoff pairings Sunday afternoon. Unless otherwise noted, all second-round games will be played on Friday, November 4, with kickoffs set for 7 p.m. The list includes the Van Wert Cougars, who will travel to Erie County to face the Perkins Pirates, and both Delphos teams. Jefferson will play at Antwerp and St. John’s will make the short trip to Lima Central Catholic. All told, four WBL remain alive in the playoffs, along with three NWC teams, two from the GMC, five teams from the MAC, plus Lima Central Catholic.

Van Wert’s defense will face high scoring Perkins in the regional quarterfinals. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

At the regional quarterfinal level, the higher seeded team will host, but the OHSAA will begin using neutral sites beginning with the regional semifinals November 11-12, when Divisions I, II, III and V will play on Friday, November 11, and Divisions IV, VI and VII will play on Saturday, November 12. That format will continue for regional championship and state semifinal games.

Tickets for all games must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

Pairings shown with regional seed and record. All area teams are listed in bold.

Division I

Region 1

8 Massillon Jackson (6-5) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1)

5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (7-3) at 4 Cleveland Heights (10-1)

7 Wadsworth (7-4) at 2 Medina (10-1)

6 Canton McKinley (6-5) at 3 Mentor (7-3)

Region 2

8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-5) at 1 Dublin Jerome (9-2)

5 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (8-3) at 4 Perrysburg (10-1)

7 Kettering Fairmont (8-3) at 2 Springfield (9-1)

11 Marysville (7-4) at 3 Centerville (9-2)

Region 3

9 Hilliard Bradley (5-6) at 1 Gahanna-Lincoln (10-1)

5 Pickerington North (7-4) at 4 Pickerington Central (8-3)

10 Westerville Central (5-6) at 2 Upper Arlington (9-2)

11 Hilliard Davidson (5-6) at 3 New Albany (8-3)

Region 4

9 Cincinnati St. Xavier (5-6) vs. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-1) at Norwood Shea Stadium

5 Mason (9-2) at 4 Springboro (8-3)

7 Milford (9-2) at 2 Cincinnati Elder (9-2)

6 Cincinnati Princeton (9-2) at 3 West Chester Lakota West (11-0)

Division II

Region 5

8 Barberton (7-4) at 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1)

5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 4 Austintown-Fitch (10-1)

7 Macedonia Nordonia (9-2) at 2 Painesville Riverside (10-1)

6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (9-2) at 3 Hudson (11-0)

Region 6

9 North Royalton (7-4) at 1 Avon (10-1)

5 Olmsted Falls (9-2) 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-1)

7 North Olmsted (8-3) at 2 Medina Highland (11-0)

6 Avon Lake (9-2) at 3 Toledo Central Catholic (10-1)

Region 7

9 Canal Winchester (7-4) at 1 Massillon Washington (9-1)

5 Sunbury Big Walnut (9-2) at 4 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (9-2)

7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (6-4) at 2 Uniontown Lake (10-1)

6 North Canton Hoover (8-3) at 3 Westerville South (10-1)

Region 8

9 Hamilton Ross (6-5) at 1 Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-0)

5 Cincinnati Withrow (8-3) at 4 Kings Mills Kings (10-1)

15 Morrow Little Miami (4-7) at 10 Cincinnati Anderson (6-5)

6 Piqua (9-2) at 3 Trenton Edgewood (10-1)

Division III

Region 9

9 Geneva (8-3) at 1 Chardon (9-1)

13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-3) at 5 Youngstown Chaney (10-1)

10 Aurora (8-3) at 2 Canfield (9-1)

6 Tallmadge (9-2) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (9-2)

Region 10

8 Rocky River Lutheran West (10-1) at 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (8-2)

13 Defiance (7-4) at 5 Mansfield Senior (9-2)

10 Parma Padua Franciscan (6-5) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (9-2)

6 Norton (9-2) at 3 Clyde (8-3)

Region 11

9 Washington Court House (9-2) at 1 Thornville Sheridan (10-1)

5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-1) at 4 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-2)

7 Granville (9-2) at 2 Jackson (9-2)

6 London (8-3) at 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (10-1)

Region 12

9 New Richmond (8-3) at 1 Hamilton Badin (11-0)

5 Bellbrook (9-2) at 4 Wapakoneta (10-1)

10 Monroe (7-4) at 2 Mount Orab Western Brown (10-1)

11 Trotwood-Madison (7-4) at 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-1)

Division IV

Region 13

8 Struthers (7-4) at 1 Beloit West Branch (10-1)

13 Akron Buchtel (6-4) at 5 Canal Fulton Northwest (8-3)

7 Canton South (8-3) at 2 Lisbon Beaver (9-2)

6 Jefferson Area (8-3) at 3 Girard (8-3)

Region 14

8 Bellevue (7-4) at 1 Cleveland Glenville (10-0)

5 Belleville Clear Fork (10-1) at 4 Elyria Catholic (9-2)

7 St. Marys Memorial (9-2) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (11-0)

6 Van Wert (10-1) at 3 Sandusky Perkins (10-1)

Region 15

9 Columbus Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 St. Clairsville (9-2)

5 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-2) at 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-3)

10 Columbus Bishop Hartley (5-6) at 2 Steubenville (9-2)

11 Cambridge (8-3) at 3 Columbus East (9-1)

Region 16

8 Springfield Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (11-0)

13 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-5) at 5 Urbana (9-2)

10 Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-5) at 2 Cincinnati Taft (9-2)

14 Eaton (7-4) at 6 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (6-5)

Division V

Region 17

9 Garrettsville Garfield (9-2) at 1 Canfield South Range (11-0)

13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (5-6) at 5 Creston Norwayne (8-3)

10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-3) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0)

6 Navarre Fairless (9-2) at 3 Perry (9-2)

Region 18

9 Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-3) at 1 Liberty Center (11-0)

5 Huron (9-2) at 4 Coldwater (10-1)

10 Defiance Tinora (8-3) at 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (10-1)

6 Oak Harbor (10-1) at 3 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0)

Region 19

9 Portsmouth (7-4) at 1 Ironton (11-0)

13 Gahanna Columbus Academy (5-5) at 5 Portsmouth West (10-1)

10 Zanesville West Muskingum (9-2) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (11-0)

6 Wheelersburg (8-3) at 3 Barnesville (11-0)

Region 20

9 Blanchester (8-3) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-1)

5 Cincinnati Madeira (10-1) at 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace (11-0)

10 Camden Preble Shawnee (8-2) at 2 West Milton Milton-Union (10-0)

6 Brookville (10-1) at 3 Springfield Northeastern (11-0)

Division VI

Region 21

9 Hanoverton United (9-2) at 1 Kirtland (11-0)

5 Brookfield (10-1) at 4 Dalton (9-2)

7 Canton Central Catholic (7-4) at 2 Mogadore (9-0)

6 Cuyahoga Heights (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Valley Christian (10-0)

Region 22

8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (9-2) at 1 Carey (11-0)

5 Columbus Grove (9-2) at 4 West Salem Northwestern (9-2)

10 Hamler Patrick Henry (7-4) at 2 Ashland Crestview (11-0)

6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-2) at 3 Columbia Station Columbia (11-0)

Region 23

8 Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-4) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1)

13 West Jefferson (5-6) at 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (7-4)

7 Loudonville (7-4) at 2 Nelsonville-York (10-1)

6 Worthington Christian (8-3) at 3 Bellaire (7-4)

Region 24

8 West Liberty-Salem (6-5) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0)

12 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (7-4) at 4 Versailles (8-3)

7 Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-4) at 2 Harrod Allen East (10-1)

6 Cincinnati Country Day (9-1) at 3 New Madison Tri-Village (10-1)

Division VII

Region 25

8 New Middletown Springfield (7-4) vs. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (9-1) at Youngstown Liberty High School

5 Norwalk St. Paul (8-3) at 4 Salineville Southern (10-1)

10 Lucas (5-6) at 2 Lowellville (11-0)

6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-4) at 3 Danville (9-2)

Region 26

9 Pandora-Gilboa (8-3) at 1 McComb (10-1)

12 Delphos St. John’s (5-6) at 4 Lima Central Catholic (7-4)

10 Delphos Jefferson (7-4) at 2 Antwerp (11-0)

6 Gibsonburg (9-2) at 3 Waynesfield-Goshen (11-0)

Region 27

9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-5) at 1 Newark Catholic (8-1)

5 Waterford (8-3) at 4 Reedsville Eastern (9-2)

10 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (6-5) at 2 Hannibal River (10-1)

6 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (6-5) at 3 Caldwell (10-1)

Region 28

8 Springfield Catholic Central (7-4) at 1 Ansonia (10-1)

5 New Bremen (8-3) at 4 DeGraff Riverside (8-3)

7 South Charleston Southeastern (7-4) at 2 Fort Loramie (9-2)

6 Minster (7-4) at 3 Mechanicsburg (9-2)