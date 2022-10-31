Get ready for Trouble in Tumbleweed

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre is preparing for its upcoming production of “Trouble In Tumbleweed” by Tim Kelly. Performance dates and times are 7 p.m. are November 16 and 17. Students are looking forward to sharing this two act family friendly farce set in 1880s Arizona.

The pompous Mayor Oates has been hired by a Boston businessman to build a town that one day will be the territory’s capital. To fill the local positions; he hires his relatives. The news that a Pinkerton detective is coming from Boston to inspect the town’s development throws the whole family into a panic. Just when you think the dust is settling, who should turn up but the detective.

The cast and crew for the production includes: Landon Adams as Mayor Oates, Mackenzie Jones as Miranda Oates; Sydney Rauch as Julie Oates; Kelby Blythe as Luther; Josh Hohman as Harry Dobbs; Abi Rollins as Victoria Dobbs; Carlee Kroeger, Meah Johnson, and Meagan Mason as sisters Ottillie, Antoinette, and Marigold Dobbs, and Lauren Black as Electra, the hotel maid.

The cast and crew of Trouble in Tumbleweed. Photo submitted

Lydia Fry as Sheriff Plunkett and Lyndi Delzeith as lawyer Maxwell help navigate business and Ashlyn Jennings as Lilly De Lilac and Brody Kriescher as Professor Burns watch their plan unfold. The Mayor’s extended family and hotel guests include Piper Pierce as Opal Crabtree; Makenna Nagel as Almira Sessions; Dante’ Lippi as Doc Snipes; Emily Williamson as Mrs. Baywater; Natalie Hauter as Widder Haskins; Abbie Mengerink as Gert, and Pat Williamson as Gilroy Cavender.

Other Tumbleweed Citizens include Chloe Dettrow, Kelta Cowan, Aaliyah Moreno-Helle, Gabi Monroe, McKenna Dircksen, and Dakote Lowe. Stage crew consists of Sofi Houg (stage manager), Kyra Welch (assistant stage manager), Lexi Barnhart (sound), Andrew Klewer (lights), Lyndsey Heath, Kylee Ball, Zoe Coleman, Hannah McGovern, and Victoria Quiroz . The play is directed by Melissa Bloomfield with Hugh Saunier as technical director.

Tickets available now from theatre students listed above or at the door on show nights. All tickets are general admission and $7. Trouble in Tumbleweed is produced with special arrangement by Pioneer Drama Service, Inc. in Englewood, Colorado.