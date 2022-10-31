Local college asking for public input

VW independent staff/submitted information

Earlier this year, June 30 to be precise, Northwest State Community College purchased the former Kennedy Manufacturing building at 520 E. Sycamore St. in Van Wert. The school in the process of beginning a $3.5 million renovation to create a full-service college campus to serve Paulding and Van Wert counties and neighboring communities.

The goal is to have the Van Wert campus open and operational in early 2024, and NSCC would like public input on program offerings, scheduling, learner supports, and co-curricular activities. A five-minute community survey. The survey can be found here.

Anyone with questions may email the Dean, Dr. Jon Tomlinson (jtomlinson@NorthwestState.edu), or stop by NSCC’s storefront, 122 N. Washington Street, Van Wert.