Local runners compete at regionals

VW independent sports

TIFFIN — Lincolnview’s Conner Baldauf, Kreston Tow led the Lancers to a regional runner-up finish and are bound for the Division III OHSAA state cross country meet, along with Brynleigh Moody.

On the boys’ side, Baldauf and Tow were neck and neck, finishing 22nd and 23rd at regional meet at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin on Saturday. Baldauf recorded a time of 16.39.3, with Tow right behind at 16:39.9. They were followed by Evan Johns (17:04), Maddox Norton (17:36), Kaleb Denman (17:43), Brandon Renner (17:57) and Ethan Scaggs (18:50)​

“The boys ran one of the smartest races I have seen in a while,” Lincolnview head coach Matt Langdon said. “They did not panic the first mile as the race went out extremely fast. They all moved up as the race progressed and the last mile, each boy significantly improved their position and finished the race fighting for the finish line.”

“For such a young team, this was really rewarding to see,” he continued. “These boys have worked so hard all season and have done things no team at Lincolnview has been able to accomplish. We still have one more race and want to end the season running our fastest times. They have been so consistent and driven all season long. We are looking forward to a fun week of practice. There is no better feeling than practicing cross country in November.”

The Lincolnview boys finished as Division III regional runners-up in Tiffin on Saturday. Photo submitted

Moody, a freshman, finished 22nd with a time of 19:23.

“Brynleigh ran a tough race today,” Langdon said. “She went out quick and gave herself a chance to qualify in what was one of the toughest girls regional races I have seen in a while. She was able to fight hard enough the last 800 meters to secure her spot and run her second fastest career time.”

“For a freshman to have that kind of poise the last mile is impressive. She has worked hard all season and has been willing to make that big adjustment from junior high to high school. We are excited to see what she can do at the State meet this weekend.”

Van Wert’s Drew Laudick will represent the Cougars at the Division II cross country meet. The sophomore earned a spot as an individual by finishing 11th overall with a time of 16:39 during Saturday’s race in Tiffin. Shelby’s Huck Finnegan won the individual title (16:04) and the Whippets won the team title with 59 points. Van Wert finished fifth in the team standings (134) and just missed qualifying as a team.

Kyra Welch finished her career with a 30th place finish (20:49) during Saturday’s Division II regional meet.

Crestivew freshman Anna Gardner represented the Knights as an individual in Division III and completed her season by placing 138th with a time of 22:15.

The OHSAA cross country state championships will be held at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park this Saturday