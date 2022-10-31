Monday Mailbag: football playoffs, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about the 16-team football playoff format, upsets, a potential rematch, and Ohio St., plus a comment about Delphos football.

Q: What are your thoughts on the 16 team playoff? Should it go back to eight or possibly 12? If you look at seeds 1-3 the top seeds only lost two total games, while seeds 7-8 were not even .500. Scott Miller, Celina

A: I’m not a fan of it. However, it’s nice for the kids on teams that wouldn’t have made it in previous years and I don’t begrudge any of them for having the opportunity to play in Week No. 11 and beyond.

If you remember, the playoffs were supposed to expand to 12 teams per region last year. That plan had the endorsement of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association. The group wasn’t on board with 16 teams and voiced some displeasure after the decision was made by the OHSAA.

Don’t hold your breath on going to 12 or eight teams – it’s not going to happen.

Q: In terms of football playoff seeds, there didn’t seem to be many upsets, if any Friday night. To me, it’s just another reason OHSAA should go back to eight teams per region. What are your thoughts? Name withheld upon request

A: If you go strictly by seeds, No. 7 seeds went 13-15 against No. 10 seeds, while No. 8 seeds were 12-16 against No. 9 seeded teams, so there were upsets, albeit mild ones.

If you’re talking about high seeds vs. low seeds, No. 1-3 seeds went 82-2. There no upsets of No. 1 seeded teams and just one 2-15 upset and one 3-14 upset.

As far as going back to eight teams per region, that’s not going to happen. It’s just one of those things where once it’s done, it’s done and that’s it.

Q: Let’s say there’s a Van Wert-St. Marys rematch in the regional semifinals. Where do you think that game would be played? Name withheld upon request

A: Wapakoneta and Lima come to mind, but you never know. It really depends on what sites are available and what other games are being played. The game would be played on Saturday, November 12. However, both teams have challenging games ahead, with Van Wert at Perkins and St. Marys Memorial at West Holmes.

Q: Where do you think Ohio St. will be in the first College Football Playoff rankings? Name withheld upon request

A: Let me start by saying I’m more concerned with where they are in the final rankings than the first ones, which come out Tuesday night. I’ve never understood the outcry, etc. when the initial rankings are released. Half of it seems to be hype and there’s 4-5 weeks of keys games left to be played anyway.

Having said that, I feel pretty confident saying the Buckeyes will be No. 1 or 2, especially coming off a double digit road win against ranked Penn St.

C: I live in Delphos but I enjoy your sports coverage. Nice job picking both Delphos teams to win their playoff games on Friday. Not many people believed that they would do it but I’m glad someone had faith in them. Name withheld upon request

A: It was a great night for both Delphos teams, with the Wildcats holding off Ayersville 31-26 and the Blue Jays defeating 9-1 Arlington 55-24. It just felt like both teams were ripe to pull off upsets and I’m glad they did.

Of course, things will get a little tougher now but you never know, perhaps another upset or two is in the works.

If you have a comment or question for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.