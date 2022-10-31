Oops…

This mishap prompted a visit from the Van Wert Fire Department on Sunday. It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. at Pak-A-Sak on South Shannon St., when a pickup truck pulled away from the gas pump with the gasoline nozzle still in the gas tank. The pump’s fueling hose breakaway did not disconnect, resulting in the pump being pulled over. The emergency shutoff did work and all fueling was stopped, except for a very small amount of gas that spilled on the cement. Firefighters looked the situation over and determined they could turn the scene back over to Pak-A-Sak management to handle at that point. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer