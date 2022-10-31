Shirley Ann Clifton

Shirley Ann Clifton, 84, of Van Wert and formerly of Angola, Indiana, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, at VanCrest of Van Wert.

She was born on November 22, 1937, in Van Wert the daughter of Lloyd J. and Mildred Margaret (Smalley) High, who both preceded her in death. She married Ronald Gene Clifton October 30, 1955, and he passed away November 17, 2013.

Family survivors include her three children, Kimberly Scherry of Convoy, Donald Clifton of Cleveland, Georgia and Tracy (Robert) Broten of Van Wert; five grandchildren Anne (Brian) Brecht, Jason (Kacee) Kreischer, Sara (Jon) Miller, Chloe (Adams Hayes) Clifton, and Cami (Cory) Lepper; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby High and Jack High.

Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. She had worked at ITW in Angola and retired from General Electric in Decatur.

There will be private services for the family.

