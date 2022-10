Trick-or-treat!

All sorts of costumed children and even some costumed adults took advantage of beautiful late October weather and headed downtown for Main St. Van Wert’s Trick or Treat 2022 event on Saturday. A number of businesses passed out candy during the two hour event, and many kids went back out later for the city of Van Wert’s trick-or-treat as well. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent