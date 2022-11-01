Whole Lot of Shakin’…

Get ready for a night of rockabilly, country, gospel and pure 1950’s rock and roll with One Night in Memphis this Sunday night at The Niswonger. This high-energy concert takes you back to December 4, 1956, the night when four of the biggest names in early rock and roll, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Johnny Cash, gathered together for an impromptu jam session at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis.

Created and directed by John Mueller from the highly acclaimed show, Winter Dance Party, which played at The Niswonger in February of 2020 to a nearly sold-out crowd and standing ovations. One Night In Memphis gets off to a rocking start with Carl Perkins performing hits like “Honey Don’t,” “Brown-Eyed Handsome Man,” and “Blue Suede Shoes,” while offering up anecdotes about life as a sharecroppers’ son and his musical influences. Midway through his set, Carl invites session musician Jerry Lee Lewis to join him and he seizes the opportunity to front the band and lead the audience on a musical journey from New Orleans to Nashville and eventually into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“Elvis” will be one of the legends performing at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Sunday. Photo submitted

As Jerry puts the finishing touches on a set that includes “High School Confidential”, “Breathless, “Whole Lotta Shaking Goin’ On,” and “Great Balls of Fire,” the audience will have an opportunity to catch their breath as Johnny Cash is welcomed to the stage with his signature “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.” The musical journey continues through Cash’s timeless catalog including smash hits like “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line.” Next up…Elvis Presley electrifies the audience and transports them back to his beginnings where he went from driving a truck to delivering eleven No. 1 hits between 1956 -1959 including “Shake, Rattle & Roll” to “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Don’t be Cruel,” and “Hound Dog.”

This tribute to that memorable night in Memphis when Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis recorded at Sam Phillips’ Sun Studios features nationally acclaimed cast members who have an uncanny sound, look and feel of the honored legends. The production also features an authentic and energetic rockabilly backup band. The audience gets to live the night as if they were witnesses to a rock and roll royalty jam session with the legendary performers whose music has stood the test of time.

Legends live on at the Niswonger is set for 7 p.m. Sunday, November 6. Tickets from $25-49 are available at vanwertlive.com.