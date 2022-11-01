Holiday events planned at fairgrounds

VW independent staff/submitted information

A weekend of holiday events – December 2-4, will be take place at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

The 24th annual Jennings Road Church of Christ Live Nativity drive-thru, the 15th annual 4-H Exchange Holiday Light Show drive-thru, and the first annual Van Wert County Agricultural Society Winter Wonderland will be taking place together for one-stop holiday enjoyment.

Jennings Road Church of Christ drive-thru will be held in the Dairy Barn and will be open from 6-9 p.m. Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3. The live nativity is a free event, but donations will be accepted.

4-H Exchange Holiday Light Show drive-thru will be throughout the fairgrounds. The Holiday Light Show will be open from 6-9:30pm Friday, December 2, Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. Admission will be $5 per carload or $25 per large vehicle/bus.

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society Winter Wonderland will take place in the Junior Fair Building where there will be a holiday craft show with vendors, a Christmas tree contest, and a silent auction. The Winter Wonderland event will have free admission from 5-9 p.m. Friday, December 2; 1-7 p.m. Saturday, December 3, and 2-7 p.m. Sunday, December 4.

For information about the three holiday events contact David Ray, Jennings Road Church, at 419.238.2138; Jay Gamble, 4-H Exchange Advisor, at 419.203.2234, or Mike Poling, Van Wert County Agricultural Society Secretary, at 419.238.9270.