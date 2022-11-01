Jackman to play college softball

Lincolnview senior softball player MaKayla Jackman signed her letter of intent to play softball at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Saint Mary of the Woods, Indiana. SMWC is an NAIA school that competes in the River States Conference, featuring teams from Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Jackman was named 1st Team All NWC, 1st Team All NW District and Honorable Mention All Ohio last spring as she helped the Lancers to NWC, district and regional championships and a state runner-up finish. She set a school record for doubles, 20, last season. Pictured with Jackman are athletic director Greg Leeth, parents Shanelle Sellers and Mike Sellers, and head softball coach Eric Schwab. Photo submitted