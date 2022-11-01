Random Thoughts: best wishes, football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest edition of Random Thoughts includes good luck wishes, a fact or two about Van Wert and Perkins, losing records, online tickets, college football playoff rankings and Monday Night Football.

Good luck

Good luck to all area runners at this weekend’s OHSAA state cross country meet and good luck to the Crestview volleyball team, one of just 16 teams left in Division IV. The Knights will face No. 4 Tiffin Calvert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Elida Fieldhouse. The winner will face the winner of the first match between Hicksville and Carey at 2 p.m. Saturday in Elida.

Friday night

I hope there are fresh bulbs in the scoreboard at Perkins High School for Friday night.

The Pirates are averaging 35 points per game while Van Wert will enter averaging 45.9 points per game. Then again, both teams have been able to clamp down defensively. Over the last three games, Perkins has allowed just 35 points, while Van Wert has given up 37 points.

The game will feature a pair of outstanding dual threat quarterbacks – Aidan Pratt of Van Wert and Logan Lesch of Perkins. More information will be featured in Wednesday’s game preview.

Losing records

A total of 70 teams entered the OHSAA football playoffs with losing records. Of those 70, 11 remain in the playoff field.

Online tickets

I’m interested to know what people think of having to purchase tickets for OHSAA postseason events online and in advance. What do you like about it? What don’t you like? Email me and let me know.

Playoff rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings will come out tonight. Remember folks – it’s the first set of rankings. I don’t want to say they’re meaningless but there’s plenty of time before the final ones come out.

Monday Night Football

As a Browns fan, Monday night’s Halloween win over Cincinnati was a real treat, not so much for Bengals fans.

I thought Cincinnati upgraded their offensive line. It didn’t look like it Monday night.

If you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.