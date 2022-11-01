Two men vying for Van Wert County Commission seat

Incumbent Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger (left) is being challenged by Kyle Gehres (right). Photos submitted

Editor’s note: in the interest of a better informed voting public, the VW independent is running a series of articles about local issues and races appearing on the November 8 ballot. Today’s feature is questions and answers in the race for Van Wert County Commissioner.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Repubublican Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger is seeking a fourth term in office but he has a challenger. Convoy resident Kyle Gehres entered the race as a independent and is seeking to unseat the incumbent on Tuesday, November 8.

Lichtensteiger is a graduate of Crestview High School and a graduate of Ohio State University. He’s part of his family farm operation and works with his father and son. He has served a Crestview school board member, as a trustee on the Van Wert County Foundation, Main Street Van Wert, Van Wert Area Economic Development, Van Wert County Township Association, congregation president at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

He’s currently chairman of the Van Wert County Republican Party and chairman of the five-county liability insurance consortium. He’s also been a part of “Warm up the Ridge” for the last eight years and has been part of collecting and distributing coats, heaters, blankets and other warm items to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He and his wife Deb have been married for 41 years and have three sons, Kirk (Allison), Kory (Mandi), and Luke (Kristin) and a daughter, Carly (Rikki) and 14 grandchildren who all reside in Van Wert County.

Gehres, 40, is a 2000 Crestview High School graduate and earned an associate degree in Ag Business and Marking from UNOH in 2003. He is a farmer and served with the Wren Fire Department from 2001-2016. He was also a member of the Van Wert County Fair Board from 2009-2016 and worked at the Van Wert County Engineer’s Office from 2002-2017. He’s a current member of Birdsville Cooners and attends Lifehouse Church. Gehres is married to Sarah Moser and has one son and three stepsons.

The VW independent submitted a series of five questions to both candidates. Below are the questions and the responses in their entirety, in alternating fashion.

Why did you decide to run for election?

Lichtensteiger: I decided to run for re-election because I believe I still have much to offer the residents of Van Wert County. I am fairly social, and typically enjoy being around people. I’m at the fair, ball games, church, community festivals, etc. Consequently, I am available to hear their concerns. I also enjoy being a problem solver, and a decision maker. Many times, finding a solution involves looking for a compromise or a middle ground that both parties can live with! I have the judgment and temperament to do that. Most of my adult life I have gravitated towards leadership positions, and I believe it’s because I treat people very well and with the same respect that I would enjoy. I can speak in front of a group, communicate in small groups and most importantly I think I have a servant’s heart! I think I am that man that Van Wert County residents can be proud to represent them.

Gehres: The office has become too political and is no longer focused on what is best for the entire county. Democracy means giving people a choice. Placing an Independent in the office is necessary for balance.

In your mind, what are some of the most pressing issues in Van Wert County?

Gehres: The question I have been asked the most is my stance on renewable energy, which I think goes back to landowner rights. As a commissioner the role becomes about the revenue for our local taxing bodies, not a popularity contest. Better schools, better services, more programs are essential to keeping our youth around or inviting them back after they graduate.

Lichtensteiger: The pressing issues in Van Wert still revolve around Economic Development: we need good paying jobs and diversity of employment to bring your kids (and my grandkids) back here to live! Stacy Adam is doing a fantastic job with that… and I’m proud to say that I helped find her resume and get her hired, and also serve on the VWAEDC (Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation) Board. Another pressing issue is aging infrastructure in our cities and villages. We are doing our level best to help solve those issues with our $5.5 million dollars of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money. We are also using CDBG grant dollars (such as critical infrastructure grants, neighborhood revitalization grants, and target of opportunity grants) administered through the county (by VWAEDC) to make headway. The Van Wert County Foundation (where I serve as a trustee) is also doing unprecedented work in restoring the city of Van Wert. Completing the 1000 ft. expansion of the Van Wert Regional Airport runway is also on the list.

If elected, what is your top priority?

Lichtensteiger: Having said those great things about Stacy Adam and her tremendous abilities, we know that she is planning on retiring sometime in 2023. Finding a replacement for her with the requisite skills to manage VWAEDC and have a seamless transition is the highest priority.

Gehres: Getting out of the office and hearing what our townships, villages, schools, and organizations need. Then finding the means and resources to make things happen.

What do you bring to the table?

Gehres: A new perspective and a hard working attitude. I will not play politics and just tell people what they want to hear to earn a vote. I will talk to the people and work to provide the answers they seek, understanding that you can’t make everyone happy all of the time. I will make decisions based on facts and with the support of the other commissioners and department heads of the county to allow Van Wert to put its best foot forward.

Lichtensteiger: What do I bring to the table: a lifetime of leadership experience, post secondary education, a work ethic instilled to me by my farm family, and my ability to engage with Van Wert County residents wherever I go! I’m an extremely driven person. I’ve taken additional college course work and I’ve even taught myself to speak German. I am always available and willing and able to get things done. Whether it’s getting a 100 year old WWII veteran his high school diploma, helping a high school student get his Eagle Scout badge, helping install a new weather vein on top of the courthouse, speak at various functions on behalf of the commissioners, help plan our bicentennial or as small as removing a dead animal on the road in front of an elderly constituents’s home. I make myself available.

Why should voters in Van Wert County vote for you?

Lichtensteiger: My dad always said the best predictor of future performance is past history. I have been an energetic and available public servant. I am always available either at the office or by phone. I freely give out my cell number and email. I am a proven leader with commissioner experience. I have a good working relationship with most state officials and am on a first name basis with them. I have their cell numbers and I do not hesitate to contact them when it presents an advantage for my constituents. I am not afraid of hard work. A shovel still fits my hand and I still use it. I’ve shoveled snow, salted sidewalks, helped paint around the courthouse (including lady justice on the front of the courthouse) I regularly give courthouse tours as I am deeply proud of our courthouse. The Commissioner’s Corner is on WERT every Sunday morning where we discuss the business of the county. You will hear me on that show each week with very few exceptions as I believe in keeping our residents informed. I have been a good commissioner and I will continue to be. I love our county.

Gehres: It’s time for new leadership. My opponent has had 12 years to serve Van Wert and get done what he set out to do and, I thank him for that service. He is 20 years my senior. It is time for our generation to lead.

Early in-person voting continues at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, or ballots may be requested by mail. In addition, the polls will be open on Election Day, November 8, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.