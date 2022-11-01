Van Wert Police blotter 10/23-10/31/22

Van Wert Police

Sunday, October 23 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of N. Race St.

Sunday, October 23 – charged Kurt E. Mason of Van Wert with allowing a nuisance building in the city limits.

Sunday, October 23 – received a loose dog complaint in the 600 block of S. Harrison St.

Monday, October 24 – a possible overdose was reported in the 400 block of W. Main St.

Monday, October 24 – received a request that a welfare check be done after an incident in the 100 block of N. Harrison St.

Monday, October 24 – police and EMS responded to the 200 block of W. Main St. for a female who was unresponsive.

Monday, October 24 – arrested Corbin Cornelius on two counts of assault on a police officer while in the 100 block of N. Harrison St.

Monday, October 24 – received a report of a criminal trespassing incident at Walmart.

Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25 – received reports of gunshots being heard in the 500 block of S. Harrison St.

Tuesday, October 25 – received a report of a trespassing and criminal mischief incident in the 700 block of Forest Ave. The suspect was identified and a report was completed.

Tuesday, October 25 – received a report of an abandoned bike at the Goedde building.

Wednesday, October 26 – arrested Jared Collins at the Paulding County Jail on an outstanding warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.

Wednesday, October 26 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 500 block of N. Jefferson St.

Wednesday, October 26 – received a report of a theft in the 100 block of Christopher Crossing.

Wednesday, October 26 – received a report of an indirect threat made toward a person.

Wednesday, October 26 – arrested Matthew Crusinberry for OVI after an investigation in the 400 block of E. Jackson St.

Thursday, October 27 – received a report of telephone harassment.

Thursday, October 27 – an employee of CNT reported finding several empty Milwaukee tool boxes stacked up near their dumpster.

Thursday, October 27 – received a report that a dog was being walked in the 600 block of High St. when another dog escaped from its home and bit the other dog, causing injury.

Friday, October 28 – received a report of criminal mischief. The incident remains under investigation.

Friday, October 28 – received a report of a stalking incident from a woman while she was driving to her home.

Friday, October 28 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the 400 block of National Court.

Saturday, October 29 – A person came to the police department and turned in a debit card that was found at Pak-A-Sak on N. Washington St.

Saturday, October 29 – received a report of a criminal mischief incident in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Monday, October 31 – Lee’s Ace Hardware reported a theft that occurred on October 27.