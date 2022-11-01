VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 10/31/2022

Monday October 31, 2022

2:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location in Ridge Township

3:19 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to the village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of criminal mischief.

8:12 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject who was ill.

9:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to check a disabled vehicle along the roadway.

12:24 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in York Township for a subject who was disoriented.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the city of Van Wert going to the Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Ohio City to check the area for a couple unknown subjects in the area acting suspiciously.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a stray dog.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Ruler Foods in the city of Van Wert to check on the report of a power line being down.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Convoy on a complaint of a dispute with neighbors.

9:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. No injuries were reported.

11:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police with a subject that was being combative.