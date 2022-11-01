VWHS to sell tickets for winter sports

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert High School has released information about ticket sales and options for 2022-2023 winter sporting events.

Boys basketball season tickets

Fans may purchase boys basekball season tickets online or in-person at the Van Wert High School Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. November 7-18. 2021-2022 season ticket holders will receive the same seats. If purchasing tickets online, you must stop into the high school office to pick up your season tickets. New season ticket holders can choose their seats when they stop by the office to pick up their tickets. No tickets will be mailed.

Individual game tickets

Presale and student tickets will no longer be available. All tickets for WBL contests must be purchased online; no tickets will be sold at the gate, except for Van Wert’s home contests. Varsity boys basketball tickets are $8. All other high school events are $7.

Van Wert Middle School home WBL contests will not offer online ticketing. Tickets may be purchased at the gate only. All tickets are $4.

Punch passes

Punch passes are now available as an alternative to presale and student tickets. Punch passes are valid for high school or middle school home contests during the 2022-2023 school year, excluding any OHSAA tournament. Adult punch passes are not valid for varsity football or varsity boys basketball games. Student punch passes are valid for all home contests except for any OHSAA tournament games. Adult punch passes are available for 10 or 20 events. Student punch passes are available for 5, 10, or 20 events. Punch passes are not limited to the purchaser and may be used for multiple people entering the same contest.

Punch passes can be purchased online or in-person in Van Wert High School Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. November 7-18. All passes are non-refundable. Lost or stolen passes will not be replaced.

Football season tickets and punch passes can be purchased online at

https://secure.payk12.com/school/Van-Wert-High-School/738, then click Passes & Season Tickets.