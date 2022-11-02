Grant awarded…

The United Way of Van Wert County allots funds called Community Impact Funding to be awarded to qualified applicants each year. $3,000 was recently granted to help further the Convoy Village Square Project. The Convoy Village Square is the former location of a hardware and grocery store located in the center of Convoy. The Convoy Community Foundation is providing matching funds up to $7,500 to complete the project. The United Way also aided in awarding the project a $1,000 grant through Serve Ohio. Pictured are Vicki Saylor, Convoy VIllage Council Member and Vicki Smith, United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director. Donations to the Convoy Village Square Project can be directed to the Convoy Village Office, 123 S. Main St. Convoy. Photo submitted