Pleas changed in Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Six people changed their pleas to various criminal charges during hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Evan Baer, 35, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Robert Stegaman, 48, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. December 21.

Lowery Irby, 35, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. December 21.

Charles McCrary, 52, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. December 21.

Michael Missler, 33, of Toledo, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was set for 9 a.m. December 21. His bond was modified to a recognizance bond with electronic house arrest.

Lisa Hundley, 42, of Middle Point, changed her plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

In addition to those hearings, Nathan Elston, 38, of Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by failing a drug test. He was re-sentenced to three years of community control, two years of intensive supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, and 200 hours of community service. He is to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, and undergo random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment.