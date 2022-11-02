Preview: Cougars (10-1) at Pirates (10-1)

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

There are some striking similarities between Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinalists Van Wert and Perkins. In fact, in some ways the two teams mirror one another, including dual threat quarterbacks and big play receivers.

“Perkins is very similar to us, both schematically and personnel,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “They run a 4-2 defense and a spread offense with a lot of good athletes at skill positions and good lines on both sides of the ball. They do a good job of creating big plays through the air with the quality of athletes they have at wide receiver. Their quarterback does a great job both passing the ball and he is their leading rusher.”

With help from linemen such as Logan Dotson (54), Van Wert’s Aidan Pratt has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Both teams are 10-1 and both are state ranked, with the Pirates finishing No. 4 in the final Associated Press poll of the season and the Cougars finishing No. 6. The two teams are in the upper tier of Division IV, Region 14, finishing as the No. 3 and 6 seeds respectively.

The quarterback Recker spoke of is Logan Lesch, a 6-1, 190 pound junior who has completed 176-of-235 passes for 2,450 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions, while rushing for 562 yards and five touchdowns on 153 carries. His favorite targets have been Braylon Collier (42-624, nine touchdowns), Jayden Rowe (49-600, five touchdowns) and Weston Sturzinger (19-513, seven touchdowns). As an added weapon, Perkins has a kicker, Jon Normington-Slay, who has converted 41 extra points and six field goals. As a team, the Pirates average 351 total yards and 36 points per game.

By comparison, Van Wert averages 442 yards of offense and 46 points per game. Aidan Pratt has completed 206-of-292 passes for 2,982 yards, 35 touchdowns and just three interceptions, while accounting for 664 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 118 carries. He’s targeted four main receivers – Maddix Crutchfield (52-810, 11 touchdowns), Garett Gunter (53-732, five touchdowns), Conner Campbell (36-567, nine touchdowns) and Nate Phillips (34-524, six touchdowns). In addition, Brylen Parker has rushed for 753 yards and 17 touchdowns on 135 carries.

The Pirates, who won the Sandusky Bay Conference’s six team Lake Division championship, have defeated eight playoff teams, including a 65-14 victory over River Valley in the opening round of the playoffs. Perkins led 56-8 at halftime of that game. Among the notable wins this season: a 42-41 overtime win over Elyria Catholic, 29-28 over Huron, 24-13 over Clyde, 21-6 over Bellevue and 31-14 over Tiffin Colombian. The only blemish on the schedule came in Week No. 4 to eventual Division VII poll champion Warren JFK, 20-12.

Recker is somewhat familiar with the SBC, having been an assistant coach at Oak Harbor and having faced Huron, Bellevue, Clyde and Port Clinton in previous playoff games.

Logan Lesch is a dual threat quarterback for Perkins. Photo courtesy of the Sandusky Register

“The SBC reminds me of the WBL in that there are a lot of quality teams who are very well-coached,” Recker stated. “I remember Perkins having very good players and then Gary Quisno took over for a few years and had them playing very good, physical football. When you throw in a good coaching staff with the quality of players they have, Perkins is a tough matchup for most teams.”

As far as Friday night’s matchup, Recker said it could come down to two things – big plays and turnovers.

“One of our goals every week is to win the big play battle, plays over 20 yards,” he explained. “That will be key for us this week because they have hit quite a few post and fade routes for deep touchdowns. We have to keep them in front of us and make them drive the ball.”

“We both have playmakers no our team and our guys need to have a sense of urgency when it is their opportunity to make a play,” Recker added. “For the season, we are +15 in turnover margin and they are -6, so we need to continue to create more turnovers than we give away.”

The winner of Friday night’s game will face the winner between West Holmes/St. Marys Memorial in the Region 14 semifinals on Saturday, November 12, at a neutral site to be announced on Sunday.

“I can tell you the quality of teams in our region is very good, especially when you look at the top eight teams,” Recker said. “In other regions there are probably one or two teams that have a chance of winning a regional championship. In Region 14 I believe you could make a case for any of the remaining teams left to be able to make a run at the regional championship.”

Friday night’s Van Wert at Perkins game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.