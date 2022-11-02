Van Wert woman, commissioner running for Ohio House

Magdalene Markward and Roy Klopfenstein are running for the 82nd District Ohio House seat. Photos submitted

Editor’s note: in the interest of a better informed voting public, the VW independent is running a series of articles about local issues and races appearing on the November 8 ballot.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The race for the newly redrawn 82nd Ohio House District, which includes Van Wert, Paulding and Putnam counties and a portion of Defiance County, is an interesting one and the two people seeking the seat appear to be very different.

Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert is running for office for the first time and like many people, has worked in low wage jobs. Republican Roy Klopfenstein of Haviland is a longtime farmer and has served as a Paulding County Commissioner since 2013.

Markward of Van Wert describes herself as an ordinary, everyday 35-year-old working class wife and mother who graduated from Van Wert High School in 2005 and then earned a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University. She comes from a working class family and has had mostly held low wage service jobs, including many years as a server and manager at a small locally owned pizza restaurant and as a childcare provider, running a small daycare out of her home for nearly four years.

Markward currently works in the school system as preschool bus aide and substitute teacher and recently became employed at an agency that works with families in the foster care system. She said her experiences have allowed her to become very familiar with the needs and struggles of families and low-wage earners. She also noted she is not a politician and has never held or ran for office before this.

Klopfenstein is a lifelong resident of Paulding County, having lived west of Haviland at the same location he arrived home from the hospital in 1960. Roy and his wife Deborah, have been married for 40 years and have four sons, Andrew, Evan, Gary and Matthew, two daughters-in-law, Brianna and Mary and two grandsons, Ryan and Ethan.

Upon graduation from Wayne Trace High School in 1979 he attended Purdue University Agriculture Short Course and began farming with his father and brother. Working with his father until his retirement in the late 1980s, the farm is now operating with the third generation and is a cash grain operation with a custom harvesting business.

Klopfenstein serves on numerous boards and committees with his current role as commissioner. Prior to his public service as county commissioner Klopfenstein served on the Ohio State University State Extension Advisory Committee as secretary, treasurer, vice-chairman and chairman, the Paulding Area Foundation as vice-president and president, Director for Heartland Agdeavor Association, Blue Creek Township Zoning Appeals Board and Commission Member, and the Paulding County Extension Advisory Committee. Klopfenstein is a member of Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association, and the Ohio Soybean Association.

The VW independent submitted a series of five questions to both candidates, who chose to run after current State Representative Craig Riedel chose not to seek re-election. Below are the questions and the responses in their entirety, in alternating fashion.

Why did you decide to run for a seat in the Ohio House?

Markward: I decided to run for state representative because I do not feel represented in our statehouse, and I know many others feel the same. Too many of our state legislators have ignored the will of voters and failed to act in the best interests of Ohioans, often playing politics and acting in their own interests and the interests of their wealthy donors. I am sick and tired of certain politicians claiming to care about children, families, and working people but refusing to support policies that would actually help children, families, and working people. A living wage, paid parental and sick leave for all workers, affordable healthcare for all, affordable housing, a quality education, affordable childcare, and the ability to have control over our own bodies and reproductive decisions are things that actually help all of us. I’ve had enough of politicians trying to deny the rights and freedoms and risking the health, safety, and well-being of ordinary people while they direct wealth towards the already wealthy and power towards the already powerful. I am running for state representative to help give that power back to the Ohio voters.

Klopfenstein: When Representative Riedel choose not to run again it became an open seat race. I was asked to consider running and the opportunity to preserve the values of our district for our children and grandchildren was the driving force to run.

In your mind, what are some of the most pressing issues in the 82nd District?

Klopfenstein: After the past two or three years you realize what a great place northwest Ohio is to live, work and raise a family. We have seen the effect of an over reaching government into our lives and our citizens want to be left alone to operate our businesses and raise our families. Many of the issues are coming from the federal policies that are being implemented but certainly on a state level spending and taxes are on peoples mind. Government bureaucracy is a hindrance, and even though we have excellent schools in our district and good school boards we need to push back against education that isn’t teaching reading, writing, mathematics and science.

Markward: The issues that the 82nd district faces are the same ones that much of the country faces. We have countless families and hard-working people struggling to make ends meet. Families are finding it increasingly difficult to afford to keep roofs over their heads, the lights and heat on, and food on their tables as well as afford the cost of healthcare, childcare, and education. Despite what some would claim, these issues pre-date current inflation rates and the pandemic. They are the result of public policy that allowed for decades of rising costs, stagnant wages, and low public investment. Meanwhile, we have politicians trying to dictate what we can and cannot do with our own bodies, limit our education around certain topics, and suppress our right to vote in free and fair elections and actively making some people’s lives harder simply because of how they look or who they love.

If elected, what is your top priority?

Markward: If elected, my top priority is to ensure that Ohioans are not denied their basic rights and freedoms that are currently under attack. The rights to have control over our own bodies and healthcare decisions, to have an honest and quality education, to have equal protections under the law, and to vote in free and fair elections are paramount to all of us having the opportunity succeed and thrive in life.

Klopfenstein: To preserve our way of life. We value our faith, families and freedom. To put policies in place that are good for families, good for businesses, and protect our communities, our churches and our schools.

What do you bring to the table?

Klopfenstein: Born and raised in the community I love what we have here. I was blessed to farm with my dad and now my sons. Deborah and I have been in business for over 40 years with employees and also being an employee. I value the past ten years as a Paulding County commissioner and it has served as a excellent preparation for being a state legislator.

Markward: As a woman, a mother, someone under 40, and coming from the working-class, I bring to the table a perspective that is often lacking in our government. I understand the issues that ordinary people are dealing with because I am an ordinary working-class wife and mother. I know what it’s like to live paycheck-to-paycheck. I know what it’s like to have a mountain of student loan and medical debt. I know what it’s like to not be able to find or afford childcare or not know if you’ll be able to afford to put gas in your car to get to work. I don’t have to try to relate to these things or pretend I care about what others are dealing with because I am dealing with them too.

Why should voters in the 82nd District vote for you?

Markward: You should vote for me if you want a representative that will work to improve the lives of ALL Ohioans, not just play politics and cater to the loudest and most extreme voices. I believe if you are not in it to help people, all people, you have no business running for public office.

Klopfenstein: I will work to protect and preserve our wonderful 82nd district. I am a lifelong resident that has raised our family here and want our children and grandchildren to have the same opportunity that we have had. I value our freedoms, churches, schools and will work for everyone to prosper and value what we have here.

Early in-person voting continues at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, or ballots may be requested by mail. In addition, the polls will be open on Election Day, November 8, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.