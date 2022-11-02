VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 11/1/2022

Tuesday November 1, 2022

1:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to Comfort Inn in the city of Van Wert to investigate a report of criminal trespassing. Brandi K Bidlack, 39, of Van Wert was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

7:26 a.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert and Ohio City EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S 127 near Cooper Road in Pleasant Township. Both vehicles involved were driving northbound on 127, when a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Emily Clutter of Rockford ran into the rear of a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jose Fuentes of Van Wert. Three people were transported by EMS to Van Wert Health. Van Wert Police assisted at the scene.

8:23 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location in the city of Van Wert for a complaint of a stray dog.

8:29 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence in the city of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

8:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Industrial Drive in the city of Van Wert to investigate a complaint of reckless operation.

9:54 a.m. — Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash in the parking lot of Casey’s Convenience Store. No injuries were reported.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Pleasant Township to investigate a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway.

12:39 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence in the village of Middle Point on a complaint of a dog attacking her dog.

12:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded citizen in Van Wert to the city of Delphos.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies and Middle Point EMS responded to a report of a two car crash on Lincoln Highway at Mendon Road in Ridge Township. A 2015 Genesis driven by Marcus Johnson of Fort Wayne was stopped at the intersection, then started and stopped again and was hit by a 2012 Honda Odyssey driven by Judith Bowers of Van Wert. One person was transported to Van Wert Health by Middle Point EMS.

2:57 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the city of Van Wert to check for two loose dogs in the Madison Blvd. area.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to assist a subject locked out of theirvehicle.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in Jennings Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm in Ridge Township.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:48 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:12 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence in the village of Ohio City for a subject having chest pain.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to standby as a peace officer.

11:17 p.m. – Deputies took a complaint on credit card fraud from a resident in Ridge Township.